Zcoin (XZC) Price Up 14.2% This Week

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Zcoin coin can currently be bought for about $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcoin has a total market capitalization of $47.66 million and $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,567.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,681.93 or 0.03026839 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $183.61 or 0.00330428 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $498.44 or 0.00896999 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.63 or 0.00411457 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.66 or 0.00357516 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003870 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $136.97 or 0.00246492 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00021378 BTC.

Zcoin Coin Profile

XZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

