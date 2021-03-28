Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Short Interest Up 363.0% in March

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a growth of 363.0% from the February 28th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 17,743 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000.

Shares of VGI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.00. 44,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,292. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $12.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.97 and a 200-day moving average of $11.56.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.00%.

About Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

