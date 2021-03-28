Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a decline of 78.4% from the February 28th total of 103,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 4.44% of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.20. 59,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,783. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.64. Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $23.27 and a one year high of $31.27.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.