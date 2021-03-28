Short Interest in Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP) Drops By 66.3%

Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 253,400 shares, a decrease of 66.3% from the February 28th total of 751,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE RTP traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,639,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,958. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.29. Reinvent Technology Partners has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $17.00.

Get Reinvent Technology Partners alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. White Square Capital LLP purchased a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $541,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $587,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,774,000.

Reinvent Technology Partners focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Reinvent Technology Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinvent Technology Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.