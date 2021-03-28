Fireball Price Down 4.8% Over Last Week (FIRE)

Fireball (CURRENCY:FIRE) traded 32.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Fireball token can currently be bought for about $3.55 or 0.00006372 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Fireball has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. Fireball has a market capitalization of $71,150.81 and approximately $43.00 worth of Fireball was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000310 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00008701 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.37 or 0.00151643 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000201 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001445 BTC.

About Fireball

Fireball (CRYPTO:FIRE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 28th, 2014. Fireball’s total supply is 20,070 tokens. The official website for Fireball is fireball.network. Fireball’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

