iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Short Interest Up 585.7% in March

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 585.7% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.30. The company had a trading volume of 49,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,529. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $55.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.82.

