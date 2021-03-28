5:01 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FVAM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

5:01 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FVAM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a growth of 677.4% from the February 28th total of 3,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of FVAM stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.00. 5,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,541. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.45. 5:01 Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $13.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of 5:01 Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $6,102,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 5:01 Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,017,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of 5:01 Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $305,000. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in shares of 5:01 Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of 5:01 Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $174,000.

5:01 Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

