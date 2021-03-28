First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 325.0% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCEF. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new stake in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,229,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 212,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 12,595 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FCEF traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.48. 4,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,059. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.34. First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a twelve month low of $15.16 and a twelve month high of $23.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%.

