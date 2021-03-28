RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) to Issue Dividend of $0.77

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) declared a dividend on Sunday, March 28th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.77 per share on Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $15.58. 119,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,570. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $15.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.07.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.