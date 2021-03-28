Zacks: Analysts Expect T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.83 Billion

Brokerages expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) will report $18.83 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.99 billion and the highest is $19.68 billion. T-Mobile US reported sales of $11.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will report full year sales of $78.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $76.55 billion to $81.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $81.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $78.32 billion to $84.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow T-Mobile US.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TMUS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.04.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $122.99. 4,274,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,933,895. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.55. The company has a market cap of $152.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $81.02 and a 52 week high of $135.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,744.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 462,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,200,091.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,600 shares of company stock worth $9,443,584. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 224.5% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 47,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after buying an additional 32,573 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 73,376 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,888,000 after buying an additional 15,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 306,881 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,382,000 after buying an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

