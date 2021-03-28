HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $185.66 Million

Analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) will announce $185.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $181.71 million and the highest estimate coming in at $190.00 million. HealthEquity posted sales of $190.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full-year sales of $756.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $750.28 million to $762.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $817.21 million, with estimates ranging from $781.80 million to $840.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HealthEquity.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $188.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. HealthEquity’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HQY. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HealthEquity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.64.

In related news, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $429,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,291,572.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 1,863 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $135,999.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,758. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 220,266 shares of company stock worth $18,602,792. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HQY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in HealthEquity during the third quarter worth $54,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in HealthEquity by 1,339.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in HealthEquity by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthEquity stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,939. HealthEquity has a 52 week low of $40.56 and a 52 week high of $93.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 1,400.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

