Short Interest in First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) Rises By 168.0%

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 168.0% from the February 28th total of 2,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Seacoast Bancorp stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of First Seacoast Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Get First Seacoast Bancorp alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of First Seacoast Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ FSEA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,465. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. First Seacoast Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

About First Seacoast Bancorp

First Seacoast Bancorp operates as a holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides various lending products comprising mortgage and home equity loans; student loans; vehicle, personal, and other loans; credit cards; commercial mortgages, SBA loans, lines of credit, equipment financing, equipment or vehicle purchase finance, existing corporate debt refinance, and loan consolidation services.

Read More: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for First Seacoast Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Seacoast Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.