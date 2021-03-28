$33.89 Billion in Sales Expected for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) will report $33.89 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.25 billion and the highest is $37.14 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance posted sales of $35.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full year sales of $138.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $128.14 billion to $149.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $140.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $131.97 billion to $155.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share.

WBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,366,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,550,615. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.06, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.67. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $56.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $384,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 358,914 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $14,263,000 after acquiring an additional 9,193 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,092,329 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $123,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,168 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $1,099,000. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

