Minco Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MGHCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Minco Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MGHCF) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 176.7% from the February 28th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MGHCF remained flat at $$0.06 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 25,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,557. Minco Capital has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.09. The company has a current ratio of 141.62, a quick ratio of 141.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06.
About Minco Capital
