Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) Short Interest Up 187.5% in March

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a growth of 187.5% from the February 28th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $268,000.

Shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.80. 29,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,873. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $13.86 and a 1-year high of $22.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.75.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

