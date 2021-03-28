Centamin plc (LON:CEY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Centamin plc (LON:CEY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 168 ($2.19).

CEY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Centamin from GBX 143 ($1.87) to GBX 133 ($1.74) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In other news, insider James Rutherford acquired 50,000 shares of Centamin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of £52,000 ($67,938.33). Also, insider Martin Horgan acquired 25,000 shares of Centamin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £26,000 ($33,969.17).

Shares of LON CEY traded up GBX 1.35 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 105.40 ($1.38). The company had a trading volume of 6,732,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,693,194. The company has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 8.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 106.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 131.96. Centamin has a one year low of GBX 100.10 ($1.31) and a one year high of GBX 233.30 ($3.05).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Centamin’s payout ratio is currently 0.81%.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal project is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

