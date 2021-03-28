Public Mint (MINT) Trading 9.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 28th. Public Mint has a total market cap of $26.79 million and $1.83 million worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Public Mint coin can now be purchased for $1.54 or 0.00002784 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Public Mint has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00049825 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000290 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000069 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint Profile

Public Mint is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Public Mint

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

