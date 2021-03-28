Uniswap Price Down 15.4% Over Last 7 Days (UNI)

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion and $419.14 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for about $27.50 or 0.00049825 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000290 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000069 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,996,292 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni . The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog

Uniswap Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

