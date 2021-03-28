Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 97.8% from the February 28th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of SMSEY stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,288. Samsonite International has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $11.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.50.
About Samsonite International
