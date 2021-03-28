Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 97.8% from the February 28th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SMSEY stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,288. Samsonite International has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $11.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.50.

Get Samsonite International alerts:

About Samsonite International

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags worldwide. It offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Samsonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.