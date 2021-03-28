Shurgard Self Storage S.A. (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) Short Interest Up 151.3% in March

Shurgard Self Storage S.A. (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, an increase of 151.3% from the February 28th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 377.0 days.

SSSAF remained flat at $$47.50 during trading on Friday. Shurgard Self Storage has a 12 month low of $39.25 and a 12 month high of $47.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.35.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Shurgard Self Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Shurgard Self Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th.

Shurgard Self Storage SA engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of self-storage facilities for business and personal use in Europe. The company also offers various ancillary services at its self-storage facilities consisting of sale of storage products and provision of protection through an independent insurance company for customers' stored goods.

