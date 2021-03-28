Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 79.4% from the February 28th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SPPJY remained flat at $$3.05 during trading on Friday. 50 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,611. Sappi has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $3.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average of $2.26. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.79.
Sappi Company Profile
Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Sappi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sappi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.