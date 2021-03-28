Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 79.4% from the February 28th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPPJY remained flat at $$3.05 during trading on Friday. 50 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,611. Sappi has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $3.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average of $2.26. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Get Sappi alerts:

Sappi Company Profile

Sappi Limited, a woodfibre company, manufactures and sells dissolving wood pulp, packaging and specialty papers, and printing and writing papers to direct and indirect customers in North America, Europe, Southern Africa, and internationally. The company offers dissolving wood pulp products that are used by converters to create viscose fiber for clothing and textiles, acetate tow, and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of consumer and household products.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Sappi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sappi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.