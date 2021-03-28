Bitcoin Classic (BXC) Trading Up 12.1% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded up 79.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Bitcoin Classic has a market capitalization of $27,149.19 and approximately $126.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0452 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Classic alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00041164 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001386 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001627 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 225.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002704 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000040 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Profile

Bitcoin Classic is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Classic’s official website is bitcoinxc.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Classic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BXCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.