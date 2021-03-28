$8.69 Million in Sales Expected for ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) will announce $8.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.00 million and the lowest is $3.00 million. ChemoCentryx posted sales of $6.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full year sales of $62.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.40 million to $93.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $162.04 million, with estimates ranging from $139.10 million to $253.51 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ChemoCentryx.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 58.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on ChemoCentryx from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ChemoCentryx in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered ChemoCentryx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $83.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.60.

In related news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker sold 1,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $114,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,913 shares in the company, valued at $6,737,162.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 1,375 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $92,166.25. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 87,201 shares in the company, valued at $5,845,083.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,967 shares of company stock valued at $5,878,829. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCXI. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 169.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the third quarter worth about $154,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCXI stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $50.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,212. ChemoCentryx has a 52 week low of $37.13 and a 52 week high of $70.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.93 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.12 and a quick ratio of 10.12.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

See Also: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChemoCentryx (CCXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.