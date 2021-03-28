Centric Cash (CNS) Trading 84.9% Higher Over Last Week

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded up 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Centric Cash token can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Centric Cash has a total market cap of $4.33 million and $3.41 million worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Centric Cash has traded up 84.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000494 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000611 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000030 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00039608 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

