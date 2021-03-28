$40.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) to report $40.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $40.49 billion and the lowest is $39.59 billion. Cardinal Health posted sales of $39.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full-year sales of $160.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $158.21 billion to $161.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $168.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $164.46 billion to $170.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cardinal Health.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $41.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.44 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAH. Wolfe Research raised Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after purchasing an additional 52,482 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 24.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,983,000 after purchasing an additional 45,814 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 8.3% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 11.2% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.86. 1,912,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,038,913. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.56. Cardinal Health has a fifty-two week low of $43.16 and a fifty-two week high of $61.87. The stock has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4859 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardinal Health (CAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.