Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) Short Interest Update

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, a decline of 97.0% from the February 28th total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ LKCO traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $1.37. The stock had a trading volume of 6,661,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,444,029. Luokung Technology has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $3.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.46.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Luokung Technology stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 57,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Luokung Technology Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and mobile application products for long distance travelers in the People's Republic of China. It offers Luokuang mobile application, a content and service distribution platform that provides content and services, such as information, entertainment, travel, e-commerce, online to offline, advertisement, and other marketing features.

