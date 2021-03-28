Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 325.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of MTEX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.53. 469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,288. Mannatech has a 1 year low of $7.74 and a 1 year high of $20.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.10 and its 200-day moving average is $17.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mannatech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.54% of Mannatech worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Mannatech Company Profile

Mannatech, Incorporated provides wellness solutions. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through network marketing channels and a Website.

