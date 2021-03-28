Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 325.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of MTEX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.53. 469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,288. Mannatech has a 1 year low of $7.74 and a 1 year high of $20.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.10 and its 200-day moving average is $17.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.09.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%.
Mannatech Company Profile
Mannatech, Incorporated provides wellness solutions. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through network marketing channels and a Website.
