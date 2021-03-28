Analysts Expect Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) to Announce $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Atlas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.41. Atlas posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlas will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Atlas.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Atlas had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 21.49%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATCO. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Atlas from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Atlas from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Atlas from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet raised Atlas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.44.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Epiq Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Atlas by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 174,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 25,645 shares in the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC raised its position in Atlas by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,519,000 after purchasing an additional 185,500 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas during the fourth quarter valued at about $437,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Atlas during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Atlas by 5.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 9,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATCO traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $14.28. 402,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,642. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.68. Atlas has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $14.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.10%.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

