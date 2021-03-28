Lightstreams (PHT) Price Hits $0.0179

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 30.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Lightstreams has a market capitalization of $826,277.68 and approximately $3,371.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightstreams coin can now be purchased for $0.0179 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lightstreams has traded up 62.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00022896 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00047620 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.76 or 0.00612881 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00065630 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00024259 BTC.

About Lightstreams

Lightstreams is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,095,992 coins. Lightstreams’ official message board is medium.com/lightstreams . Lightstreams’ official website is lightstreams.io . Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Lightstreams

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightstreams should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightstreams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

