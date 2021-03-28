Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,800 shares, an increase of 347.4% from the February 28th total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

ESTA stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.05. The stock had a trading volume of 143,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,115. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.35 and a beta of 1.15. Establishment Labs has a 52-week low of $11.21 and a 52-week high of $76.91.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 46.40% and a negative return on equity of 49.51%. Research analysts predict that Establishment Labs will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ESTA. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen raised their price target on Establishment Labs from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Establishment Labs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.60.

In other news, CEO Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 19,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $800,069.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,065,871.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Santos Salvador Dada sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 129,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,417 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,441. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTA. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Establishment Labs in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Establishment Labs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Establishment Labs by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. 54.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.