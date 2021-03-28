iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decline of 84.6% from the February 28th total of 106,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of EEMA stock traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.85. The company had a trading volume of 127,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,471. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 1-year low of $54.48 and a 1-year high of $100.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.38 and a 200 day moving average of $88.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $352,000.

