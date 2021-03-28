Ccore (CCO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $66.00

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 38.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 28th. During the last seven days, Ccore has traded down 29% against the dollar. One Ccore coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ccore has a total market cap of $7,005.84 and $66.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ccore alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00022896 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00047620 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $339.76 or 0.00612881 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00065630 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00024259 BTC.

Ccore Profile

Ccore (CRYPTO:CCO) is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ccore is ccore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Buying and Selling Ccore

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ccore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ccore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.