Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Receives $65.38 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.38.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of CVLT traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.73. 268,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,346. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.08, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79. Commvault Systems has a fifty-two week low of $34.42 and a fifty-two week high of $72.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.35 and its 200-day moving average is $53.07.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.57 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Commvault Systems will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Commvault Systems news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $302,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,336,638. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian Carolan sold 7,305 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $437,569.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,419,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,745 shares of company stock worth $1,931,963 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,057,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Commvault Systems by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 438,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,258,000 after buying an additional 245,009 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,031,000. Starboard Value LP increased its position in Commvault Systems by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,469,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $247,463,000 after buying an additional 156,804 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Commvault Systems by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,977 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $297,945,000 after buying an additional 146,203 shares during the period. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

