Brokerages Set Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Target Price at $34.67

Shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.67.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CLLS shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cellectis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLLS traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.14. 190,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,244. Cellectis has a 1 year low of $8.14 and a 1 year high of $34.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.81 million, a P/E ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 6.00.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 110.52% and a negative return on equity of 23.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cellectis will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLLS. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Cellectis by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Cellectis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Cellectis by 833.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Cellectis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cellectis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. 33.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); ALLO-501 to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

