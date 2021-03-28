Verge (XVG) Market Capitalization Hits $540.55 Million

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Verge has a market capitalization of $540.55 million and approximately $47.99 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0329 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Verge has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.83 or 0.00329806 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000096 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003855 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004186 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000601 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,440,517,449 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com

Buying and Selling Verge

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

