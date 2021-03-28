Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Receives C$27.94 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$28.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KEY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Keyera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Get Keyera alerts:

TSE:KEY traded up C$0.14 on Thursday, reaching C$25.93. The stock had a trading volume of 834,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,799. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 92.61. Keyera has a 1-year low of C$10.78 and a 1-year high of C$27.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.15.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$804.79 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Keyera will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. Keyera’s payout ratio is presently 685.71%.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

See Also: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.