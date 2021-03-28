Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Has $16.05 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,891 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.9% of Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $16,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 6,873 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 25,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 33,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JPM. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Seaport Global Securities raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.61.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $2.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.09. 16,754,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,509,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.62 and its 200 day moving average is $123.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.40 and a fifty-two week high of $161.69.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

