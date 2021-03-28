PegNet (PEG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $980,615.32

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One PegNet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PegNet has traded down 72% against the US dollar. PegNet has a total market cap of $980,615.32 and $3,388.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00057375 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006679 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $121.91 or 0.00220769 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $487.74 or 0.00883221 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00050668 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00078048 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00028281 BTC.

About PegNet

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PegNet is pegnet.org . The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

PegNet Coin Trading

