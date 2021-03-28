Zacks: Analysts Anticipate i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) to Announce $0.22 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) will announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. i3 Verticals posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for i3 Verticals.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $44.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.48 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IIIV shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

In other news, Director David M. Wilds sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $6,566,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 270,636 shares in the company, valued at $8,884,979.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 392.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 387.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

IIIV stock traded up $1.20 on Thursday, hitting $31.62. 217,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,258. i3 Verticals has a twelve month low of $16.68 and a twelve month high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -790.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

