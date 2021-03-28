Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP) Short Interest Down 63.4% in March

Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, a drop of 63.4% from the February 28th total of 123,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 223,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEAP. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Ribbit LEAP during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ribbit LEAP during the 4th quarter worth $4,441,000. Finally, EMJ Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ribbit LEAP during the 4th quarter worth $6,368,000.

Shares of LEAP traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.95. The company had a trading volume of 443,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,261. Ribbit LEAP has a 1-year low of $10.82 and a 1-year high of $16.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.40.

Ribbit LEAP, Ltd focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

