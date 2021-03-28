Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Short Interest Down 64.2% in March

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 64.2% from the February 28th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HSNGY traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.32. 1,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,928. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.35. Hang Seng Bank has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $20.12.

Get Hang Seng Bank alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.341 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. Hang Seng Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hang Seng Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

About Hang Seng Bank

There is no company description available for Hang Seng Bank Ltd.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Hang Seng Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Seng Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.