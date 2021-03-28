Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Decreases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $22,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.60.

JNJ traded up $2.96 on Friday, hitting $164.93. 7,619,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,330,508. The firm has a market cap of $434.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $120.58 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

