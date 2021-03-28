BoringDAO Price Up 43.7% Over Last Week (BOR)

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. During the last week, BoringDAO has traded 43.7% higher against the US dollar. One BoringDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $806.08 or 0.01460735 BTC on exchanges. BoringDAO has a market cap of $66.97 million and approximately $4.32 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BoringDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00057422 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00006674 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.50 or 0.00221982 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.75 or 0.00880243 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00050672 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00077930 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00028154 BTC.

BoringDAO Token Profile

BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,085 tokens. BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com . The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com

BoringDAO Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoringDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BoringDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BoringDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BoringDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.