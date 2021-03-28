EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Receives $3.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ENLC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th.

Shares of EnLink Midstream stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $4.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,055,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,761,945. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 3.62. EnLink Midstream has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $5.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average of $3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.33). EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 271.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 2.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,123,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,090,000 after purchasing an additional 219,955 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,652,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 463,565 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 929,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 163,890 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

