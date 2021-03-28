Ontology (ONT) Price Tops $1.48 on Top Exchanges

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. During the last week, Ontology has traded up 24.9% against the US dollar. One Ontology coin can now be bought for approximately $1.48 or 0.00002690 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology has a total market cap of $1.20 billion and $1.19 billion worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00050181 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.30 or 0.00252433 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00010945 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00014794 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00018021 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 807,932,992 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ontology is ont.io . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

