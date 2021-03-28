Analysts Set Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) PT at $123.36

Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.36.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on QTWO shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Q2 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Q2 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Q2 from $108.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of QTWO traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.65. 479,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,467. Q2 has a fifty-two week low of $51.69 and a fifty-two week high of $148.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.02 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Q2 will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 23,879 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.44, for a total value of $2,637,196.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,177,417.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 15,679 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total transaction of $1,760,281.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,323,520.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 194,211 shares of company stock valued at $22,165,543 over the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 235.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 245.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

