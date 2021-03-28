Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Receives $151.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $155.18.

LEA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Guggenheim cut shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total transaction of $3,682,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,214 shares in the company, valued at $2,985,645.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total transaction of $1,852,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,370,641.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lear by 149.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 19,999 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lear by 238.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,590 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC raised its stake in shares of Lear by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 30,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 15,913 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the third quarter worth approximately $4,371,000. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEA traded up $4.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $178.48. The company had a trading volume of 428,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,296. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.41, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. Lear has a 12-month low of $69.17 and a 12-month high of $196.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lear will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Lear’s payout ratio is 7.15%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

