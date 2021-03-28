Ubex (UBEX) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $4.95 Million

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. In the last seven days, Ubex has traded down 65.8% against the U.S. dollar. Ubex has a market cap of $5.84 million and approximately $4.95 million worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubex token can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ubex alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00010841 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.22 or 0.00451685 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 41.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 45.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001961 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 57.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000024 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ubex

Ubex (UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,961,564,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,343,945,628 tokens. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Ubex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ubex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.