Brokerages Set Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) PT at $28.13

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BXMT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 1,571,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,262,000 after purchasing an additional 171,600 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the period. 57.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BXMT stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.24. 863,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,337. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.45. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $32.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30 and a beta of 1.32.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.81%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

