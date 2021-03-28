Analysts Anticipate NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) will report $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for NovoCure’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. NovoCure posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that NovoCure will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.49. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $1.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NovoCure.

Get NovoCure alerts:

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.49 million. NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on NVCR. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NovoCure from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist increased their price target on shares of NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.13.

NovoCure stock traded down $2.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $124.56. The company had a trading volume of 737,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,654. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 655.61 and a beta of 1.29. NovoCure has a 1 year low of $55.40 and a 1 year high of $194.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.48 and a 200 day moving average of $143.67.

In other NovoCure news, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 63,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total value of $11,006,638.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 123,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,296,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,261,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,429,497,000 after buying an additional 136,430 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,350,654 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $233,718,000 after buying an additional 28,065 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,238,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $214,259,000 after buying an additional 22,886 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,205,000 after buying an additional 64,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,141,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $197,487,000 after buying an additional 54,756 shares during the last quarter. 71.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NovoCure (NVCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.